Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 19th November 2021 11:41 am IST
Venezuela slams EU renewal of sanctions days before elections

Caracas: Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister, Felix Plasencia has condemned the decision by the Council of the European Union (EU) to renew sanctions against officials of the South American country for another year.

“We strongly condemn this new attack on our people and we consider this insolent renewal an act of hostility,” Plasencia said on Twitter on Thursday.

According to the Venezuelan Foreign MInister, the move is aimed at undermining the ruling socialist party in the lead-up to regional and local elections on November 21, Xinhua news agency reported.

The council’s objective appears to be to “torpedo the democratic celebration next Sunday,” he said.

The sanctions target 55 Venezuelan officials, including current Vice-President Delcy Rodriguez, military leaders and deputies.

