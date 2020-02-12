Verdict on bail petition of Shaheen School teachers on Friday

A+ A-

The Headmistress of Shaheen School and the mother of 11-year-old schoolgirl will have to spend another three days in jail as the verdict on their bail petition will be pronounced on Friday.

Senior Advocate, Mr. B Venkatesh is pleading this case. The advocate informed the court that there is no danger to society with the two women of Shaheen School teachers who were arrested a few days back.

He also said that the slogans raised by them do not resort to violence and there is no resentment against the Govt.

When the judge asked the advocate “who wrote the drama?” Evading the direct reply to this question, the advocate told that no sedition case could be filed on this.

The verdict on bail petitions would be pronounced on 14th February.