Verizon and Unity join hands to create new gaming experiences

New York, Jan 19 : Leading telecom services provider Verizon on Tuesday announced a partnership with video game software development firm Unity to create new digital experiences for gamers, ranging from entertainment applications to enterprise toolkits using 5G, mobile edge compute (MEC) and real-time 3D technology.

Combining Verizon’s 5G and MEC technology with Unity’s real-time 3D development platform can enable a variety of high performance 3D applications without the need for expensive hardware, the companies said in a statement.

“We are entering an era of technology-led disruption where 5G and MEC will not only transform the full enterprise lifecycle, it will change the way consumers experience gaming and entertainment,” said Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business.

“Whether you’re an enterprise reimaging how you do business using predictive real time insights, computer vision, machine learning and artificial intelligence, or a mobile gamer who simply wants to download the hottest new game in seconds and enjoy data intensive, multiplayer games conventionally reserved for consoles, the future is happening right now,” Erwin explained.

5G and MEC are game-changers for rendering rich 3D environments in real time for industries like gaming, retail and sports that demand instantaneous content for consumers.

The companies will also take advantage of the faster speeds, higher bandwidth and ultra low-latency provided by 5G Ultra Wideband and MEC to enable interactive 3D applications for enterprises.

“We know the world is demanding high-speed, AAA content, whether it’s an educational augmented reality application or a robot running a simulation of a digital twin,” said Ryan Peterson, VP, Solutions, at Unity.

“5G is the key piece for us to facilitate these real-time 3D experiences broadly and to better meet the demands of the real-time economy.”

Unity is the world’s leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D content.

