Veteran Kerala CPI-M leader’s son joins BJP

Kochi, Oct 31 : In a setback to the ruling CPI-M in Kerala, the son of one of its tallest leaders, M.M. Lawerence, joined the BJP on Saturday.

Abraham Lawerence, who’s an an advocate by profession, announced his decision to join the BJP on Saturday, saying he was fed up with the recent happenings in the party.

He was welcomed by BJP spokesperson A.N. Radhakrishnan, and national President J.P. Nadda will officially induct him into the party through an online function next week.

M.M. Lawerence (91), the former Lok Sabha member from Idukki, was an ex-Central Committee member of the party. He was also a very popular trade union activist.

On account of his age, Lawerence Sr is now leading a retired life though he attends party meetings at times.

Reacting to the news, the veteran leader said that his son was never a Communist party member, and that the decision was entirely his son’s, to which he didn’t agree.

Lawerence’s daughter’s son is also a BJP member.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.