Vets remove rubber valve from cockatiel bird’s throat

By Abdullah Fahad Updated: 2nd September 2020 2:57 pm IST
Vets remove rubber valve from cockatiel bird's throat

Kozhikode: A team of veterinary surgeons helped a cockatiel bird by removing a rubber valve from its throat in Kerala’s Kozhikode on Wednesday.

According to Akbar Abdulla, the man who brought the bird to the hospital, the valve got stuck in the bird’s throat after he and his friend tried to pump food into its mouth.

“The bird was brought by Adbullah with a feeding tube in its throat. He took it to many other hospitals but they were not able to remove it. Finally, he brought the bird here and we were able to save it after giving it anaesthesia. We were lucky and were able to remove it without surgery,” Dr RK Sneharaj told ANI.

He added, “The bird is now feeding well and is healthy. Both the patient as well as the Abdullah are happy.”

Source: ANI
READ:  Govt signals thaw with assurance to review Air India pilots pay cut
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close