VHP requests DRDO to setup COVID hospital on Abdul Kalam’s name

Hyderabad: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) state unit on Friday requested the city-based Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) to set up a specialized COVID-19 hospital, especially for children in view of the reports of an upcoming third wave.

In a letter addressed to Chairman of DRDO, G Sateesh Reddy, Telangana VHP’s official spokesperson Ravinuthala Shasidhar wrote that DRDO came to the rescue in the country’s fight with COVID-19. He noted DRDO’s formulation of 2-DG anti covid drug, DIPCOVAN antibody based detection assay, establishing the oxygens plants, SPO2-based oxygen control system and several hospitals across the country.

Similarly, the VHP appealed to establish a temporary COVID-19 hospital with a minimum of 500 beds for children in the defence lands available in Hyderabad.

In this regard, Shasidhar wrote: “I also request you to name the hospital of the Former President of India, Bharat Ratna Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam as he carried a strong relation with DRDO Hyderabad and was a child loving person.”

DRDO had earlier set up a 750-bed Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Covid hospital in Delhi, a 900-bed Dhanvantari hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, a 500-bed ESI hospital in Patna, a 750-bed Pandit Rajan Mishra hospital in Varanasi, a 500-bed Atal Bihari Vajpayee Covid hospital in Lucknow and a 500-bed General Bipin Chandra Joshi Covid hospital in Haldwani, besides other relief work.