VHR opposes Revanth Reddy’s name for TPCC chief’s post

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao today made sensational remarks on the issue of the appointment of the TPCC Chief. He objected to the name of the party MP A.

Revanth Reddy’s name for the post of TPCC chief. He was responding to the news reports that Revanth would succeed the current president Uttam Kumar Reddy as the next PCC chief.

He warned the party high command that he would leave the party if the post was given to Revanth. He also said that several other leaders of the party would follow in his foot steps and leave the party. He asked the party high command if leaders like Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Jagga Reddy was not suitable to the post.



He asked the party high command whether they would appoint the anti-telangana leader as the next PCC president. He claimed that Revanth had killed TDP completely while continuing in the yellow party and added that Revanth would now kill the congress if he was made the parry chief .

He alleged that Revanth was also managing the party high command. Rao claimed that he has more popularity in public than Revanth Reddy.