Vicky Kaushal clocks 9 mn followers on Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Vicky Kaushal on Monday crossed nine million followers on the social media platform Instagram.

The 35-year-old actor shared the update on his Instagram Story.

“Parivaar badh raha hai (the family is growing)… 9M,” Kaushal wrote.

The actor was last seen in the horror film “Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship”, which released in February.

He will next be seen in “Sardar Udham Singh”, in which he will play the title role of the Indian revolutionary. The film is directed by Shoojit Sircar.

Kaushal’s upcoming projects include the period drama “Takht”; “Sam”, the biopic on 1971 war hero Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and the actioner “The Immortal Ashwatthama” with Aditya Dhar, who directed him in “Uri: The Surgical Strike” director.

