Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif to share screen for the first time

Mumbai: It’s been over a week now since Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married. Fans’ craze around the newlywed couple and their pictures from the lavish, royal wedding has still not gone down. And now, everyone wants to see them together on screen. Well, it seems like the wait is over.

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif’s first project

According to a latest report in ETimes, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have signed a new project together. Yes, you heard that right! They will soon be working for a commercial together. Speaking to the news portal a source revealed, “Vicky and Katrina have apparently been offered a health product and will be shooting for it very soon.” Not just this, reportedly, Vicky and Katrina have also signed up for one luxury brand together. Its details are not yet disclosed.

If the reports turn out to be true, then it’s definitely going to be a treat for VicKat’s ardent fans.

VicKat’s Mumbai reception

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied knot on December 9 in Rajasthan. The couple is planning to host to a grand reception for their industry friends on December 20 in Mumbai. The gala ceremony will reportedly take place in JW Marriott. Bollywood biggies like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan have already received the invites to block their dates from their busy schedule, reports sai