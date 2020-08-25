Vicky Kaushal’s reaction to brother Sunny’s long hair is epic

By News Desk 1 Published: 25th August 2020 9:32 am IST

Mumbai, Aug 24 : Actor Vicky Kaushal on Monday shared a video of his brother Sunny Kaushal flaunting long hair. It was the caption that Vicky wrote which grabbed attention for its instant impact.

“Uff,” went Vicky’s caption for the clip.

For added impact, he added Prateek Kuhad’s hit song “Kasoor” in the backgroud.

Vicky will be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s film, “Sardar Udham Singh”, where he plays the titular revolutionary. He also stars in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming biopic of late Field Marshal Sam Maneskaw, and an untitled film with former Miss World Manushi Chhillar.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

