Vicky Kaushal’s short and sweet message for mom on her birthday

Mumbai, Nov 3 : Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal kept it short and sweet while wishing his mother on her birthday on Tuesday.

In an Instagram photograph, Vicky hugs his mother and both smile at the camera.

“Happy Birthday Maa!” Vicky wrote alongside the image, which currently has over 447K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Vicky’s friends and colleagues in the industry wished the actor’s mother in the comment section.

Actor Amol Parashar dropped a heart emoji.

Actress Angira Dhar wrote: “Happy haaaappy birthday aunty!!!”

Filmmaker Guneet Monga said: “Happy Happy Birthday Aunty.”

Actress Dia Mirza dropped a heart emoji.

“Uri” director Aditya Dhar commented: “Happy Birthday Mommyyyyyy Kaushal!! Lots of Love and Hugs!!”

The National Award-winning star was last seen in Bhanu Pratap Singh’s “Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship”. He will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s “Sardar Udham Singh”, where he plays the titular revolutionary.

Vicky will also be seen sharing screen space with former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar in an untitled project.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.