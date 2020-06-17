Victim’s alarm leads to arrest of 2 robbers in central Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Police arrested two robbers from Patel Nagar after an alarm raised by a woman they had robbed.

The arrested accused have been identified as 22-year-old Shahil Khan and Mohd Gulab, both residents of Pandav Nagar area of the national capital.

According to the police, an incident of robbery took place in West Patel Nagar when the complainant Dr Deepali Arora was walking to her clinic in Prem Nagar.

“The accused attacked her and pushed her down in order to snatch her purse. When she resisted their attempt, they started choking her throat and snatched her purse and fled from the spot,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Bhatia.

The purse contained her mobile phone, some visiting cards and cash.

“The complainant shouted at them, following which beat staff on patrolling duty heard the scream of the complainant and saw the two suspects fleeing with the robbed purse. Immediately, they followed them and could succeed in apprehending them,” the DCP added.

Subsequently, a case was registered under section 394/411/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Patel Nagar Police Station.

During the investigation, previous involvement of one of the accused Gulab has come up in more than 6 cases including that of theft and also under Arms Act.

Dr Deepali was commended by the police for her alertness and bravery.

Source: IANS

