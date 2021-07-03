Video: Buffalo goes berserk at protest in MP; injures one

Shajapur (MP): A buffalo brought for a protest staged by owners and directors of private schools in Madhya Pradesh’s Shajapur district went berserk amid the crowd and injured one of the agitators, an official said on Saturday.

A video of the incident that took place at a protest staged on Friday to demand that the state government permit the reopening of private schools, went viral on social media.

We had brought a buffalo to the protest site to prove the Hindi idiom ‘bhains ke aage been bajana’ (playing flute to a buffalo, which means trying to impart knowledge to someone who fails to understand it) due to apathetic attitude of authorities, said Dilip Sharma, the district president of Ashaskiya Shikshan Sanstha, an organisation of private school owners.

It happens only in India 😂😂. In Shajapur (MP), pvt school owners were protesting against govt with a buffalo 🦬 and lost control over it. Thankfully, noone is injured. #Shajapur #MadhyaPradesh #Oddworld @pnindia @amannamra @DainikBhaskar pic.twitter.com/AU4MjChGP7 — Ravindra Bhajni (@ravibhajni) July 3, 2021

At least 150 protestors had gathered at the site, where the buffalo went berserk, injured a woman protestor and created chaos, the official said, adding that protesters had to run to save themselves from the buffalo.

Protestors had gathered to urge the state government to reopen private schools and to clear outstanding dues of students, who had been admitted to these schools under Right to Education Act, Sharma said.

Members of the organisation submitted a memorandum to a district administration, following the agitation, he added.