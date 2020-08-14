Video captures Andhra man hammering son to death

By Abdullah Fahad Updated: 14th August 2020 1:27 pm IST
Visakhapatnam:In a shocking incident, a man brutally hammered his 40-year-old son to death over a property dispute in the coastal city of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. The macabre act just outside their house at Pendurthi was caught on a CCTV footage, police said.

Accused Veer Raju is seen picking up a hammer, moving closer to his son sitting on a stool, from behind and then hitting him on his head.

The father showed no mercy even after his son collapsed in a pool of blood and continued to hammer him on his head. The accused is also seen walking up to the gate and then turning back to hammer the victim again.

The incident occurred on Wednesday in the portico and the chilling footage has since gone viral.

Jala Raju was shifted to a hospital by the family members but he succumbed on the way.

Veer Raju later surrendered to the police, who registered a case of murder against him and produced him before a magistrate on Thursday. “We have recovered the CCTV footage and are investigating the crime from all angles,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police Swarupa Rani.

According to the police, the father and son had a heated argument over property dispute before the crime.

Veer Raju, who earlier worked as a seaman, was living with his son Jala Raju and other family members. Jala Raju, who was also working as a seaman, had recently started construction of his own house at another place.

Veer Raju wanted Jala Raju to give some money to his three sisters. Jala had agreed but sought some time to do the same. During preliminary investigations, the police found out about the heated arguments between father and son.

IANS
