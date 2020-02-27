Video of cops thrashing deceased girl’s father goes viral

A+ A-

Hyderabad: In a video that went viral over social media on Wednesday, cops are seen kicking the deceased Sandhya Rani’s father, like the desperate father trying to stop them from shifting the dead body of his daughter for postmortem.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when Patancheru police were forcefully shifting the dead body of Sandhya Rani (16), who had committed suicide on Tuesday, to the Patancheru Government Hospital for postmortem.

As the protesting father witnessed the visuals of cops dragging the freezer box, he prostrated before the cops. Showing no mercy towards the father, the cops were seen kicking him hard to make their way out of the Narayana College in Patancheru.

Will take it to the notice& request Home Minister Mahmood Ali Saab and @TelanganaDGP Garu to review the insensitive handling by these policemen



Showing empathy in times of grief such as this is the basic courtesy that is expected of Govt officials https://t.co/UTd8H8TXh9 — KTR (@KTRTRS) February 26, 2020

According to sources, the girl studying in her Intermediate first year at Narayana residential campus committed suicide by hanging in one of the hostel bathrooms on Tuesday.

As soon as the information reached her parents, they demanded an explanation from the college authorities, but there was no response and the body was shifted for post-mortem.

However, the family members on Wednesday brought the body back to the college for confrontation from the college authorities, but to no avail.

Nevertheless, the police tried to shift the dead body for the conduct of post mortem again, but the protesting father and other relatives tried to stop the police, but all their attempts went in vain as the father was thrashed mercilessly by the cops and finally the police was able to shift the dead body to government hospital for post mortem.

As soon as the issue went viral, TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao took cognizance of the issue and tagged the Home Minister of Telangana and DGP Mahender Reddy to review the situation.

Responding to the KTR’s query, the DGP confirmed that, the concerned officer has been withdrawn from duties and was attached to headquarters.