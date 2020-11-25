Video: Mahira Khan reveals her mother’s epic reaction on working with SRK

Mumbai: Pakistani actress Mahira Khan wooed audiences with her amazing performance in her Bollywood debut opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan. But her mother’s reaction being informed about working with SRK was simply epic.

We got our hands on a throwback video on social media that shows Mahira Khan speaking during a big event. The gorgeous actress spoke about her family’s reaction when she informed her parents that she got a film with Shah Rukh Khan in India.

Mahira Khan left everyone in the audience laughing when she showed how her ‘amma’ started crying after she told her that she was going to work with Shah Rukh. She spoke about how her “amma” kept disbelieving her, and then further enquired if she is playing his love interest in the film.

Basiscally, Mahira’s mother was too happy to know that she was going to work with SRK and hence she was hesitant to believe.

Watch the video below and it will surely leave you in splits.

Mahira Khan’s debut in Bollywood

Mahira Khan made her debut in Hindi film industry with ‘Raees’ which remains to be her last. The actress has been away from Indian cinema ever since controversy arose surrounding Pakistani celebs working in Indian films.

Earlier in an interview with IANS, Mahira Khan also spoke about her family’s reaction after Raees. She said, “The big fear was people will come to watch the movie and shout for Shah Rukh, not for me. When my family watched the movie, they were also screaming for him.”

Raees is an action thriller film directed by Rahul Dholakia and produced by Gauri Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under their banners Red Chillies Entertainment and Excel Entertainment. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan in the lead roles.