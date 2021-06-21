Monkey spotted roaming around inside Delhi metro, video goes viral

New Delhi: A video purportedly showing a monkey roaming inside the Delhi Metro train surfaced on social media on Saturday.

The video clip which is widely being shared on Twitter shows a monkey first roaming around within the coach and eventually deciding on a seat next to a commuter. The short clip has gone viral on social media.

In the video of the purported incident, the individual is often heard saying Yamuna Bank Station, which falls on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro.

Though the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) couldn’t immediately confirm the incident, in response to a video shared on Twitter, the Delhi Metro authorities asked to furnish coach details.

“Hi, many thanks for reaching out. Kindly mention the coach number and current station for further assistance,” it said in response to a tweet by a user on the micro-blogging site.