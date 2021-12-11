Video of students assaulting teacher in Karnataka school goes viral, Education Min directs action

Davanagere (Karnataka): A video showing a group of students of a high school in Davanagere high school allegedly misbehaving and assaulting a teacher during classes had gone viral on social media and netizens demanded stringent action against the students.

Student of Nallur Govt school put Dustbin on Hindi teacher's head while he was lecturing , Students also attempt to assault with dustbin , few group of students found having pan masala , cigarette, gutka , and drinks . pic.twitter.com/w68txYOxvk — Mohammed Razzack (@actrazz__626) December 11, 2021

The viral video is of High School Nallur in Channagiri taluk of Davanagere district. The video shows the students reportedly misbehaving with one Hindi teacher when he entered the classroom. One of the students tried to assault him with a dustbin. Later, he puts it on the head of the teacher when he started teaching in the class.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Minister of Primary and Secondary Education BC Nagesh took cognisance of the incident and directed a probe and strict action.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said, “Assault on a teacher by students at a school in Channagiri taluk of Davanagere district cannot be tolerated. Education Department and police probing the matter. Instructed to take appropriate action. We will always be with teachers.”