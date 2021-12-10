Video on bizarre street food commentary is cracking up the internet

A YouTube video about Indian food vloggers, the bizarre dishes they promote, and their even more bizarre commentary on the food, has been doing rounds of the internet. “The End of Indian Street Food” by the popular YouTube channel ‘Slayy Point’ garnered over 7 million views in ten days. The channel’s hilarious take on the subject has been lauded by many.

The channel’s creators Abhyudaya Mohan and Gautami Kawale who are responsible for the viral ‘Binod memes’ trend, give humorous commentary on the offbeat content of Indian food vloggers. For instance, they point out how much street food vendors love to use cheese and Amul butter in their dishes, from chai to omelette to vada pav. The duo teases the vloggers for how they hype up almost everything in their videos and the way they resort to outlandish video titles like “440 volt jhatke wali bhel” and “Rs 2100 ka shaadi wala pan” to attract views.

They also roast the vloggers for clichéd lines like ‘yeh dekhiye’ (see this), for repeatedly asking the food vendors which ingredients they are using, and for giving a very obvious and basic commentary of the dish being made. Not only do they poke fun at the vloggers, but they also give sassy commentary on some of the street vendors’ bizarre viral dishes like “Oreo Pakode”, “Fanta Maggi”, “Sunny Leone Burger” and “Bahubali sandwich.”

Netizens are in splits due to this comedic duo’s commentary on the topic, with one of the top comments being, “I actually laughed after ages.. you guys rock even in my depression,”.

‘Slayy Point’ has over 5.8 million subscribers and makes comedic videos on subjects such as the internet, Bollywood, social media, and other happenings in society. The two best friends, Abhyudaya and Gautami founded the channel in 2015-16. Later, they started a second channel, SlayyPop, where they post short vlogs and update videos.