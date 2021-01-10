[VIDEO] Salman Khan breaks down on Bigg Boss 14!

Mumbai: The eviction episode of one of the most talked about show Bigg Boss is always an emotional one. In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode tonight, host Salman Khan can be seen breaking down like a child while announcing the eviction of Jasmin Bhasin.

It is known to all the viewers of Bigg Boss 14 that Jasmin Bhasin one of the favourite contestants of the host. Salman Khan always asked her to behave in a respectable manner and take care of the fact that she’s representing the channel inside the house

Earlier there were rumours that Jasmin and Abhinav would get eliminated this week and move to a secret room, however, it has now been made clear that Abhinav will be safe and only Jasmin will be evicted.

The latest promo of Bigg Boss 14 shows, one contestant between Abhinav Shukla and Jasmin Bhasin will have to leave the house which makes Salman Khan emotional.

This promo clip has went viral on social media and fans are all surpised to see Salman Khan shedding tears on the show for a contestant. Many took to Twitter to express how this is the first time that the superstar has allowed himself to be so expressive in front of the camera.

While one Twitter user wrote, “What Salman Cried on Jasmin’s Eviction!! First time in the history of BB”, another wrote, “First Time I Have Seen @BeingSalmanKhan bhai crying not for himself but he is absolutely crying for other. The most CARING & BEING HUMAN Indian actor Mr. #SalmanKhan.

See how fans reacted on Twitter:

First Time I Have Seen @BeingSalmanKhan bhai crying not for himself but he is absolutely crying for other 😿



The most CARING & BEING HUMAN Indian actor Mr. #SalmanKhan 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7sDOKG0tLO — ŠHÏŚHĪR🇳🇵🇳🇵 (@CcrKaphle) January 10, 2021

For the first time I saw @BeingSalmanKhan Sir crying for a contestant@jasminbhasin you have won hearts and you have to come back and win Bigboss 14 #JasminBhasin #SalmanKhan #BringJasminBhasinBack pic.twitter.com/T6isq5Vzub pic.twitter.com/FVRcCrGbj8 — Nabirasul 8050 (@Nabiras01368385) January 9, 2021

After Jasmin’s eviction, nine contestants are left to play the game in Bigg Boss 14. This includes Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Rakhi Sawant, Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Sonali Phogat, and Eijaz Khan

Makers of the show are leaving no stone unturned to entertain the audience since day 1 of the season. After the three Toofani Seniors, former Bigg Boss contestants including Rakhi Sawant, Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan and Manu Punjabi entered as challengers and added more spice to the show.