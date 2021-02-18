[VIDEO] Sonu Sood gives virtual tour of his ‘most favourite place’ on earth and it’s not Maldives

Mumbai: Also known as ‘real hero of the nation’ and ‘Messiah’ by his fans, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is an avid social media user and often keeps sharing updates from his both personal and professional lives. Apart from this, he also keeps posting updates about his philanthropic work which he offers across the nation.

Recently, Sonu Sood took to his Instagram and shared a video of his ‘most favourite place’ on the earth which is not Bollywood’s current obsession ‘Maldives’ but a road in his hometown, Moga in Punjab. He took his fans on a virtual tour road which has been named after his mother, Prof. Saroj Sood Road.

Sonu, in the video which has been taken at midnight, shared: “This is one of the most special spots in my life. My mom’s name – Prof Saroj Sood Road – is on this road. All my life, I’ve travelled on this road. My dad used to travel from the same road, my mom used to travel from the same road and go to college. So, this road is going to be very special all my life, because my mom’s name is here. I’ll always miss her. This is a very special moment of my life and I’m sure she’ll be very proud wherever she is. And my dad will be very proud, too.”

Sharing the video, Sonu Sood captioned, “Miss u Maa. My most favourite place in the world. #ProfSarojsoodroad. #moga.”

Watch the video below:

Sonu Sood recently released a book ‘I Am No Messiah’, where he shared his experiences of helping people during the lockdown and post the lockdown.

On the workfront, Sonu will be seen in Prithviraj, which stars Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar in the lead. Apart from it, he also has Telugu films Alludu Adhurs and Acharya in his kitty.