Vietnam reports 7 fresh Covid cases, tally at 1,358

Hanoi, Dec 2 : Vietnam on Wednesday reported seven new Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally to 1,358, even as 35 fresh deaths were reported in the country, health officials said.

The new infections, including an Indian and six Vietnamese citizens, recently entered the country from abroad and were quarantined upon arrival, said the officials, adding that one Vietnamese patient is only 10 months old, Xinhua reported.

The health ministry has announced that six more patients have recovered, raising the total cured cases in the country to 1,201 as of Wednesday.

Meanwhile, over 15,500 people are being quarantined and monitored, the ministry said.

