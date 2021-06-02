Vijay Deverakonda becomes Most Desirable Man for third time

Mumbai: South Indian cinema superstar and Nations’ heartthrobe Vijay Deverakonda is leaving no stone unturned to win hearts across the nation with his magnetic persona. The actor has well established himself in the film industry with his amazing performances in films in the career spanning over 10 years.

Considered as a powerhouse of talent, Vijay Deverakonda created a niche for himself in Tollywood by opting for performance-oriented roles in content-driven films like ‘Pelli Choopulu’, ‘Arjun Reddy’, and ‘Taxiwaala’. He began his career as a supporting actor in the 2011 Ravi Babu’s romantic comedy Nuvvila. He had a brief role in Sekhar Kammula’s 2012 film Life Is Beautiful and gained recognition for his role as an energetic youth Rishi in Yevade Subramanyam.

Hyderabad Times Most Desirable Man

The list of Hyderabad Times Most Desirable Men 2020 is officially unveiled, it’s no surprise that Vijay Deverakonda has been voted as the winner. With his dashing and dynamic looks, Vijay bagged the title for the third consecutive year.

With the noteworthy onscreen performances, affable charm, bold fashion statements and his Bollywood debut in the making, Vijay Deverakonda is just unstoppable.

Speaking about his feelings to TOI after bagging the title, Vijay Deverakonda said, “It’s fun to be able to flaunt that I’m Hyderabad Times Most Desirable Man. However, being desirable in the times of social distancing is strange — it’s become more about staying alive rather than staying desirable.”

He further added, “I contemplated whether it is the right time to talk about desirability, given the COVID situation in India right now. But I feel that things are so gloomy and miserable right now, let’s give people something to smile about. This title gives people who love and admire me something to celebrate about. They feel happy to see someone they love be recognised for something. Even if I give them a few minutes to celebrate and take their minds off the gloominess around, I feel like it’s mission accomplished.”

Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming project

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda is currently shooting for his Bollywood debut film Liger which is being jointly produced by Puri Jagganadh, Charmme Kaur and Karan Johar. It also stars Ananya Panday in the lead roles.