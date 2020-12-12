Vijay Deverakonda is inspired by a ‘specially abled’ fan from Srikakulam

Hyderabad: While many of us take inspiration from our favourite celebrities, there are a few stars who get inspired and take strength from their fans. Tollywood‘s sensational Vijay Deverakonda is one among.

Recently, Vijay Devarakonda took to Twitter to share a video of a physically-challenged fan sketching his portrait with her mouth. In the video, she says that she hails from Srikakakulam and goes on to sketch Vijay Deverakonda’s face.

Sharing the portrait drew by Swapnika, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, “Sending you lots of love Swapnika. And taking strength and inspiration from you. Thank you.”

Since she is physically-challenged, she couldn’t use her hands to draw his portrait. The video of Vijay’s die-hard fan is going viral on social media and winning internet’s heart.

Vijay Deverakonda’s professional front

Vijay Deverakonda has been home with his family ever since the lockdown began. He was occupied by starting the Middle Class Fund, which helped many families who couldn’t make ends meet during the pandemic. He managed to help thousands of people in April.

He will be next seen in Fighter, directed by Puri Jagannadh. It has Ananya Panday as the leading lady, and this film marks her Tollywood debut.

In an interview with India Today Television, Vijay Deverakonda said, “Fighter will come out sometime next year. We are done shooting 50 per cent. It stars me and this really sweet girl called Ananya Panday. It’s like this wacky, fun film that the nation will enjoy and love.”