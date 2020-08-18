Vijayashanti advices CM KCR to mend his ways of administration

Hyderabad: Congress Party leader and the chairperson of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Publicity Committee Vijayashanti today came down heavily on Chief Minister of the State KCR alleging that the latter had failed in preventing the floods in the state due to the recent incessant rains.

She said that the recent rains had proved beyond doubt that the entire state administration had failed in preventing the floods. Citing that the rulers of the state have never stopped the floods in the state capital Hyderabad, she said that the Warangal city of the state had now become the victim of the failure of the state administration.

Speaking further she also cited the recent incident involving the arrest of a Tahsildar receiving ₹1.2 crore bribe by ACB officials of the state, she alleged that the TRS led state government had also failed in preventing land grabbing in Telangana. She also alleged that the government had failed in equipping COVID-19 designated Gandhi Hospital with fire safety equipment to prevent frequent fire accidents.

Commenting on the status of COVID -19 treatment in the state, she cited the recent critical comments made by the high court of the state and said that they were a clear evidence to highlight loot being made by the private hospitals of the state in the name of COVID-19 treatment.

The firebrand leader of the party has also said that the state government was not in a position to come to the rescue of the farmers of the state who have lost their crops due to the floods. She advised the Chief Minister to wake up and take necessary steps for the proper administration of the state.