Vijayawada Police form teams to nab killers of police staff

Vijayawada, Oct 13 : The city police are still looking for the people involved in a shootout, which led to the death of a police commissionerate employee recently.

“We are yet to apprehend anybody in this case. We are working, it may take some more time,” Vijayawada Police Commissioner B. Sreenivasulu told IANS.

He said 7-8 teams are on the lookout for the people responsible for the shootout.

On Saturday night, Gajakanti Mahesh, 33, working as a junior assistant in the police commissionerate, was shot dead by some unidentified people in Nunna on the outskirts of Vijayawada.

According to the commissioner, Mahesh along with four of his friends went out for a drink at a bar.

Later, the group went to a deserted place about 500 metres from the bar and consumed some more liquor and food, sitting by the roadside. As they wanted more liquor, two of them went to buy some more beer.

Meanwhile, two youth on a two-wheeler approached the others and demanded money.

“They said that they didn’t have any money. One of them, Mahesh, disclosed that he was with the police. In no time, one of the persons on the two-wheeler took out a weapon and opened fire,” said Sreenivasulu.

The police have registered a case under IPC Section 302 and also for robbery.

“One of the victims said the attackers demanded money. We don’t know if the claims are true, we are examining the matter,” he said.

Considering the southern state is not plagued by gun culture, Sreenivasulu said somebody shooting from a country made gun now and then is not a big deal.

He said these types of country-made guns are generally brought from north India.

“We don’t give many gun licences in Andhra. Very few have guns, maybe a few thousands in the state, that’s all,” the senior IPS officer said.

The police department does not issue gun licence unless the applicant is facing a real threat, he added.

“Earlier, in Rayalaseema region of the state, some factionists used to carry country-made guns. But that has also come down now,” the commissioner said.

