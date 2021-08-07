Vijayawada sub-collector inspects fertilizer shops in disguise of farmer

Vijayawada: As malpractices are being reported in the fertilizer shops, Vijayawada sub-collector IAS officer G Praveen Chand on Saturday visited these shops in disguise of a farmer.

Wearing a lungi, torn shirt, and a towel to look like a farmer, Chand visited two stores in the city only to find the fertilizers being sold at higher prices than MRP.

Praveen Chand first went to Venkata Naga Datha Agencies, a fertilizer store at Kaikaluru, on a bike and asked for urea and DAP, Times of India said in a report. He was asked to collect the items from the shop’s warehouse.

Vijayawada sub collector Praveen chand visits fertilizer shop in kaikalur , krishna district like a normal farmer , when he got to know the shop is selling everything more than MRP price he immediately ordered a probe into it. Officials took shop owner into custody. pic.twitter.com/kwL4zMz5aw — Siddhu Manchikanti (@SiDManchikanti) August 7, 2021

The sub-collector found that a bag of urea was being sold at Rs 280 when the MRP was Rs 266, while DAP was being sold for Rs 1,250, 50 rupees higher than MRP. The shop was sealed, after he called up the mandal revenue officer.

Then, Chand visited Vasavi Fertilizers who told him that stock was not available. The shop was also seized as they were illegally hoarding the fertilizers.