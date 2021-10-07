Vikarabad: Search dogs brought in to find stolen TRS flag

By Usama Hazari|   Updated: 7th October 2021 2:28 pm IST
Bihar Police to get two dozen sniffer dogs soon

Hyderabad: The state police on Thursday conducted a search operation in Mallemoniguda, Vikarabad district of Telangana as a ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti’s (TRS) party flag was reportedly stolen. It has been reported that even a dog squad was brought in.

According to media reports, after the TRS party flag was stolen, angry party members filed a police complaint. And the cops literally left no stone unturned and went the extra mile to catch the flag thieves and called in the dog squad.

The dog squad or search hounds are a type of highly trained police working dog used to locate missing individuals after natural disasters and mass-casualty incidents. They are also used to find drugs in airports.

MS Education Academy

Siasat.com spoke to the Vikarabad superintendent of police, M. Narayan who confirmed the news that search dogs were used to find the TRS flag.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button