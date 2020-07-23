Vikas Dubey was used and destroyed by police: Wife

Lucknow: The wife of slain gangster Vikas Dubey’s wife Richa Dubey has told that the police used him and finished him. She expressed faith in the judicial system and said she is confident of getting justice for her husband, who was “used and destroyed” by the police.

Richa said that during the pandemic-triggered lockdown, policemen would have lunch and dinner at their Bikru village residence and many of them even stayed overnight.

“The police used him and then destroyed him. I have full faith in the Constitution and justice will prevail,” she was quoted as having said.

Speaking to a local daily, Richa said that on the night of the Bikru incident in which eight policemen were ambushed and killed by Vikas and his gang, she received a call from her husband around 2 a.m. on July 3.

” My husband called me and told to flee our Lucknow home immediately as several people had been killed in Bikru village. I kept running till I found shelter at a friend’s place. That was the last time, I spoke to him and after that I got updates from media reports,” she Richa

“I do not know what happened in Bikru that night. My husband is dead but my hopes are still alive,” she said.

Richa said that Vikas Dubey was a good friend of her brother Raju Nigam. I met him in 1990 and it was my brother who got us married. She said that Vikas would resolve disputes in his village and people came to him with their problems. “His was the last word in Bikru,” she stated.