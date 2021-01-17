Vikas Dubey’s wife objects to book, film on his life

Lucknow, Jan 17 : Richa Dubey, wife of slain gangster Vikas Dubey, has sent a legal notice to the author of a book and the makers of a film on her husband’s life.

Richa has sought a ban on any material based on her husband’s life and the Bikru massacre in which eight policemen were allegedly killed on July 3 last year by Vikas and his men.

Vikas was killed in an encounter on July 10 after his arrest from Madhya Pradesh.

Richa has sent the notice through her lawyers and has said that if she did not receive a satisfactory reply within seven days, she would file a petition in the high court.

Richa’s lawyers have also sought the intervention of the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in the matter.

Her lawyers said that the book and the film being made on the Bikru incident, sought to malign the image of her family.

The lawyers, Prabha Shankar Mishra and Rishabh Raj, told reporters that a book with the title “Main Kanpur Wala” was being written by one Mridul Kapil and a film based on this book, was under production.

The lawyers said that the film “Hanak”, was being shot at various locations.

The lawyers said the biopic as well as the book, were a violation of Article 21 of the Constitution which protects the right to privacy.

Article 21 of the Indian constitution says that no person can be denied his right to life and personal freedom except through the process established by law.

“No permission was sought from Richa Dubey and other family members before writing the book or making the film. This is an infringement of one’s right to privacy. The family came to know about this only when the trailer of the film was released. The film is being made by Mohan Nagar and is being shot in Madhya Pradesh,” the lawyers said.

