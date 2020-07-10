Vikas tests negative for COVID okayed for autopsy

Kanpur: Slain gangster Vikas Dubey has tested negative for Corona and his body has now been sent for post mortem.

According to Dr R.B. Kamal, Principal of the Lal Lajpat Rai hospital where Dubey was brought after being shot, said that the report of the Corona test had shown him negatively for the virus.

“We are now carrying out the post mortem,” he said.

Police officials refused to say whether the body of the gangster would be handed over to his wife Richa, who has been released after almost 12 hours of questioning by the STF.

The other family members of Vikas Dubey have apparently refused to take the body and hold cremation. “We will see what is to be done,” said a police official.

Source: IANS



