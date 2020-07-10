Vikas tests negative for COVID okayed for autopsy

"We are now carrying out the post mortem," he said.

By Minhaj Adnan Updated: July 10, 2020, 2:23 pm IST
Vikas Dubey

Kanpur: Slain gangster Vikas Dubey has tested negative for Corona and his body has now been sent for post mortem.

According to Dr R.B. Kamal, Principal of the Lal Lajpat Rai hospital where Dubey was brought after being shot, said that the report of the Corona test had shown him negatively for the virus.

“We are now carrying out the post mortem,” he said.

Police officials refused to say whether the body of the gangster would be handed over to his wife Richa, who has been released after almost 12 hours of questioning by the STF.

The other family members of Vikas Dubey have apparently refused to take the body and hold cremation. “We will see what is to be done,” said a police official.

Source: IANS


Categories
CrimeIndiaNews
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close