Vikash Dubey’s nephew, brother-in-law nabbed in MP

By Minhaj Adnan Updated: July 08, 2020, 4:05 pm IST
Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday detained Gyanendra Prakash Nigam, alias Raju Khullar, gangster Vikas Dubey’s brother-in-law from Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh STF had detained Adarsh, Gyanendra Prakash’s son on Monday, Shahdol Additional Superintendent of Police Pratima Mathew said following Nigam’s arrest from Budhar town.

Vikas and Raju were once close friends. Vikas Dubey fell in love with Raju Khullar’s sister Sonu (now Richa Dubey). However, after Vikas married Raju’s sister their friendship soured.

Nigam was living in Budhar for the past 12 years, Mathew said. The UP STF took the action after duly informing the local police.

After the son was nabbed, Nigam told the media on Tuesday that he was not in touch with Dubey for 15 years, and feared he and his son could be booked in a fake case and killed in an encounter.

Dubey, who carries a reward of Rs 5 lakh, is still absconding.

After the father and son were detained, Gyandendra’s kin Pushpa said that they had had no relation or interaction with the Dubey’s for 15 years. She said she learnt of the killing of eight policemen through TV. ” When I mentioned this, he said that we have nothing to do with that family anymore.”

