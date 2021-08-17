Vikrant Massey unveils first look of ‘Forensic’

By IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 17th August 2021 10:54 am IST
Vikrant Massey unveils first look of 'Forensic'
Actor Vikrant Massey (Source: Instagram)

Mumbai: Actor Vikrant Massey has unveiled the first look of his upcoming film ‘Forensic’.

The actor took to Instagram and revealed the first look on Monday. He wrote, “Here is Johnny Khanna staring right back you.”

In the picture, Vikrant is seen dressed in a blue jacket, blue denims and canvas shoes. He is seen sitting on a Harley Davidson bike.

MS Education Academy

Vikrant will be seen opposite Gauahar Khan and Prachi Desai in ‘Forensic’.

Minutes after Vikrant posted the picture, his Instagram was flooded with comments from his industry friends.

Vikrant’s co-actor in ‘Forensic’, Gauahar Khan who plays Zubina wrote, “So cool”.

Vikrant was last seen in ’14 Phere’.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button