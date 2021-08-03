Village in Sircilla district is fully vaccinated; sets example

Hyderabad: In what comes as a great example, a village in Telangana’s Sircilla district gets fully vaccinated via a four-day marathon.

As per a report by the Indian Express, in a unique effort, civil society groups came together to ensure that village gets fully vaccinated. The initiative was overseen by Project Madad, which is a citizens’ initiative, in partnership with Light A Life – A First American India Foundation, Ripples of Kindness Foundation, and CallHealth who together managed to vaccinate 1,328 adults in the village of Rajannapet in Sircilla district.

The village which has a population of 2,253 individuals had roughly 1,800 eligible candidates. Of these, 300 were previously vaccinated by the government drivers, and the rest were vaccinated by the civil society groups. The universal vaccination status was completed via a four-day marathon vaccine drive which ended on July 31.

This is not the first time that an entire village gets vaccinated. Odisha’s Bhubaneswar became the first city in India to achieve 100 percent vaccination coverage against COVID-19. Additionally, about one lakh migrant workers have also been administered the first dose of Covid vaccines in the capital city of Odisha.

To accelerate the inoculation drive, 55 vaccination centres were set up across Bhubaneswar, 30 out of which were built inside primary health centres and community centres.

At least 10 drive-through vaccination facilities were set up in the city. Additionally, 15 immunization centres were built inside schools, for the elderly and differently-abled.