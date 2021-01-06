Vin Diesel hints at possible ‘Bloodshot’ return

Los Angeles, Jan 6 : Hollywood star Vin Diesel on Wednesday shared that he is excited about getting back to filming and dropped hints that he might be back as the superhero Bloodshot.

The actor took to Instagram to share a picture in which he seems to be sitting in an airplane and scouting for locations for his next.

“2021 the possibilities are unlimited… excited to get back to filming. #locationscouting #Bloodshot #Riddick,” he wrote with the picture.

Last year, Diesel took on the superhero avatar for the film “Bloodshot” to tell the story of super-soldier Ray, aka the superhero Bloodshot, who is brought back from the dead by a corporation through the use of nanotechnology. It was directed by Dave Wilson.

Some time back, after almost nine months since it’s theatrical release, Diesel took to instagram to tease some “good news” for the film.

“So much great news to share… have a great week! #Bloodshot,” he wrote.

“Bloodshot” released when theatres around the world were either already shut or in the process of shutting down due to the Covid pandemic, resulting in a disappointing box office business for the film.

