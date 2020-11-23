Vindu Dara Singh makes Bollywood comeback with ‘Untimely Death’

Mumbai: Actor and Bigg Boss 3 winner Vindu Dara Singh who’s last Bollywood movie was 2019’s action comedy ‘Son Of Sardar’, is going to bounce back to his movie career after over five years of hiatus. The actor has signed a horror movie titled ‘Untimely Death’ in which he will be seen playing the male lead role.

The film ‘Untimely Death’ is being produced by Kushal Chaudhary under his production house Reinforce Academy Of Film & TV. It is being written and directed by Sanjeev Kumar Rajput. The film’s casting director is Sameer Chahar, while the film’s DOP is Santosh Pal and Farhan Jada is VFX supervisor.

Actress Samiksha Bhatnagar will be seen playing the female lead alongside Vindu Dara Singh.

Ankit Bathla, Aman Yatan Verma and Ashmit Patel will be playing other important roles. Speaking to the media, the director of the film Sanjeev Kumar Rajput said that he and his team will ensure that ‘Untimely Death’ will emerge as the scariest film of the year 2021.

The shooting of the film will begin in December in a city called Ranikhet in Uttarakhand. Release date is yet to be announced.

More about Vindu Dara Singh

Vindu Dara Singh is the son of famous wrestler-actor Dara Singh. He made his acting debut in the 1994 Hindi film Karan. Then he acted in 1996 Punjabi film, Rab Dian Rakhan which was directed by his father. Since then, he has acted in many films, mostly in supporting roles.

His noted Bollywood movies include Garv, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Partner, Khushboo, Team – The Force, Kisse Pyaar Karoon, Kambakkht Ishq, Maruti, and Housefull among others.

He has also emerged as the winner of the third season of the reality TV show Bigg Boss in 2009 and was also announced the most stylish and bold contestant of the season. He is one of the most loyal fans of the reality show. From sharing his opinions, taking digs at contestants and giving an insider’s take on the happenings, Vindu’s Twitter handle is quite active every season.

Last year, Vindu Dara Singh even visited the house to support his favourite Sidharth Shukla. He was invited virtually on the ongoing season of Bigg Boss where he spoke about the contestants.