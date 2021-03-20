Vindu Dara Singh’s take on Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s marriage leaves fans confused

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and ‘Punjab Ki Katrina’ Shehnaaz Gill are one of the most loved rumoured couples of the industry. The couple met in the Bigg Boss house of season 13. They became the audience’s favorites for their adorable and romantic chemistry.

Ever since then, the excited fans and admirers of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have been waiting for the day when the couple, popularly known as ‘SidNaaz’, will accept their relationship and eventually tie the knot.

Recently, there were also rumours that Sidharth and Shehnaaz have git married in a court. However, Sidharth clarified that he is not married. He tweeted, , “Bhai Kunwara tag acha hai … main tho kunwara hoon fir bhi kuch media walo ne shadi shuda karar kar diya hai … maybe they know more than I do about me.”

Now, former Bigg Boss contestant Vindu Dara Singh’s take on the couple’s relationship and marriage has left the netizens confused. Speaking to leading daily, Vindu said that Sidharth and Shehnaaz have a soft corner for each other.

Vindu spills beans on Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s relationship

“Well, Sidharth and Shehnaaz definitely have a soft corner for each other. But I really don’t know if they are in love. I am in touch with Sidharth but we never talk about such things. We both know that if we call each other and ask something to be done, the other person will definitely comply,” Vindu said in an interview.

“If Siddharth and Shehnaaz are destined to marry, we would love that. There are also some people who don’t want them to be together. Let Sidharth and Shehnaaz decide it for themselves. It’s their life, after all,” he further said.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill did a couple of music videos during the lockdown, the more recent one being the ‘Shona’ number. Apart from this their other joint music video is ‘Bhula Dunga’ which had garnered millions of views on YouTube. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz has just signed a Punjabi film with star singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh.