Viral: Man inserts snake into his nose, leaves netizens shocked

New Delhi: While browsing the internet, you’ve probably seen hundreds of videos of people catching snakes and performing tricks with them, but now a video of a man inserting a snake through his nostril has gone viral, and we guarantee it’s not an ordinary video.

It went viral on social media after Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal posted the video on his Instagram account.

A man can be seen placing a live snake into his nose and removing it through his mouth in this viral video. According to the man’s appearance, the terrifying trick is being performed by a Tantric baba (occultist) dressed in complete black with odd garlands and a plethora of rings on his fingers.

Despite the fact that the video has achieved over 1.9 million views, netizens have had a mixed reaction to it.

While many people found the stunt video amusing, many others labelled it “animal torture.”

Many users criticized the actor for posting the video, saying they had not expected such a video to be uploaded on his account.