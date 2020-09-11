Viral Pics: Is Ali Zafar working on Pakistani version of ‘Ertugrul’?

Islamabad: Popular Pakistani singer and actor Ali Zafar has left his fans wondering about his upcoming project after multiple pictures of his new look started surfacing online.

The pictures which are circulating on social media shows the singer in a warrior-look, wearing a long hair wig while wielding a sword and looked like a character from Diriliş: Ertuğrul. The viral pictures have left fans guessing if there is a new project in the pipeline, the singer and actor is working on.

Some users wondered if Ali Zafar is working on the Pakistani version of the very popular Turkish historical fiction, and adventure television series, Diriliş: Ertuğrul.

Ali Zafar’s viral pictures

However, according to a tweet on Ali Zafar’s timeline, it is confirmed that the actor is working on a short film reportedly being produced under the banner of a mobile phone company, Tecno.

This news was also confirmed by Tecno when they shared the poster of an action short film titled ‘Real Hero’ starring Ali Zafar.

Brace yourself because TECNO is cooperating with the famous director and national star to bring you the first heroic action short film of Pakistan ‘REAL HERO’. Can you take a guess who the #RealHero is? Stay tuned to find out! pic.twitter.com/klqrCai1aw — Tecno Mobile Pakistan (@TecnoMobilePK) September 6, 2020

Make way for an amazing collaboration of TECNO with the Superstar #AliZafar and famous director #Asadulhaq, bringing you the #RealHero very soon! Guess what role is @Alizafarsays playing in the Real Hero short action film? pic.twitter.com/vY255rVqWI — Tecno Mobile Pakistan (@TecnoMobilePK) September 11, 2020

Ali Zafar made his Bollywood debut with 2010 release Tere Bin Laden. He was last seen in Dear Zindagi before the ban of all Pakistani artists in Indian film industry post Pulwama attack. On the other hand, he had worked in two Pakistani films including Lahore Se Aagey and Teefa in Trouble. He had also worked in various Pakistani TV dramas.

Speaking about Dirilis Ertugrul, the series grew huge popularity in Pakistan due to many varying dynamics. With over 1.4 million subscribers and 60 million views, the drama broke the record of most new subscribers in a month on YouTube.

With it’s huge popularity and success across the country, it is quite obvious that fans are excited to watch the Pakistanis version of ‘Ertugrul’.