Viral pics: Salman Khan sends special gift to Bigg Boss 14 runner up Rahul Vaidya

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 14 runner up Rahul Vaidya, got a special present from the show’s host Salman Khan and Rahul shared glimpses of his latest possession on social media. Rahul took to Instagram to pose with his new gift, a Being Human e-cycle and said that using it was ‘amazing’.

“Finally got my hands on riding the Being Human E-Bike gifted by @beingsalmankhan ! The experience is amazing since I love being outdoors & doing cardio. 🚲😊✌🏻 #cycling #ebikes #outdoors #rahulvaidya,” he wrote in an Instagram post, along with pictures of himself on the eco-friendly ride.

Salman Khan had promised to gift two e-bikes to the Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik and first runner-up Rahul Vaidya.

The singer had initially made a voluntary exit from the show. However, once he made a comeback on the show, there was no looking back for him. He emerged as a stronger contestant than before and people loved the way he played the game.

On Bigg Boss 14, Rahul made headlines for his proposal to television actor Disha Parmar on her birthday. While she did not publicly give any answer for weeks, she entered the show on Valentine’s Day, and said that she would marry him.

Rahul is yet to announce the date of his wedding with Disha, but has said that it will be an intimate ceremony, which will likely take place in the next three or four months. He added that he will host a function for the industry later.

Salman, meanwhile, will be seen next in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Directed by Prabhudeva, the film also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. It is scheduled for a theatrical release this Eid.