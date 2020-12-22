Viral Video: Akshay Kumar has a ‘ghatiya’ reply to Sara Ali Khan’s shayari

Mumbai: Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush are currently are shooting for their upcoming film Atrangi Re in Agra. Their current location is Taj Mahal. The videos and pictures from the sets of the Aanand L Rai’s directorial are going viral social media.

And we have got our hands on a video where Sara Ali Khan got hilarious reply from Akshay Kumar for her rhyming style. In the video, Sara can be seen introducing Akshay Kumar. “While the Taj is wahan, Mr Kumar is yahan,” Sara says in the video. Akshay Kumar’s reply was, “Jaise ki aapne dekha ki inhone rhyme karne ki koshish ki par isse ghatiya rhyme aaj tak nahi hua. Magar koshish karne waalo ki haar nahi hoti. Karte raho.”

The video was earlier shared by Sara Ali Khan on her IGTV series ‘Namaste Darshako’ where the actress delights her fans with fun-filled videos from the places that she visits.

Watch the video below:

Earlier on Monday, Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan shared posts from Agra on their respective Instagram profiles. More pictures of Akshay and Sara from the sets of the movie are doing rounds on internet where the actor donned the avatar of mughal emperor Shah Jahan for the film as they shot in Agra.

Check them out here:

Meanwhile, Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re is billed as a cross-cultural love story. Sara Ali Khan reportedly plays a girl from Bihar, and she has romantic tracks with Akshay Khan as well as Dhanush in the film. The film finished it’s first schedule in Varanasi before lockdown and is slated to hit the screens in 2021.