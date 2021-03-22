Viral video: Anushka, Virat get papped with daughter Vamika for first time

Mumbai: Power-couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were recently papped at the Ahmedabad airport with their daughter Vamika as the Indian team left for Pune for the three-match ODI series against England starting Tuesday, March 23.

The pictures and videos of Virat and Anushka with Vamika clicked by their have been doing rounds on internet. Fans and admirers of the poster couple are now in awe of their latest pictures.

New mommy Anushka Sharma can be seen holding their baby in her arms while Virat can be seen fulfilling daddy duties as he can be seen carrying his daughter’s pram and the luggage. Check out the pictures and video below:

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Anushka had tied the knot in December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy. They welcomed their firstborn Vamika on January 12, 2021. The couple announced the good news and issued an official statement, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives.”

On February 1, the duo shared the first glimpse of the baby and also revealed her name.

A week ago, they celebrated their little munchkin’s two months birthday by sharing a photo of the cake on the photo-sharing app. Meanwhile, Anushka and baby girl Vamika are accompanying dad Virat Kohli as he is travelling for India VS England ODI Series.