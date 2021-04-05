Viral Video: Bride drives husband to sasural after Vidaai

Kolkata: A Bride in Kolkata recently took the internet by storm as she drove her husband to sasural during the vidaai ritual, and the video is given immense love by Indians on the internet.

The viral video starts with Katherine Hepburn’s words “If you obey all the rules, you miss all the fun.” The bride and groom are seen settling in the car with the bride on the driving seat and the groom on the passenger seat. People around them are seen to be supportive of this change of ritual and wave at them happily as she drives off breaking the age-old tradition of ‘Vidaai’.

Sneha Singhi and Saugat Upadhaya, the couple from the video who got married last month went viral with over 3.2 million views. Positive comments like ‘Alpha female’, ‘bride goals’, ‘you are an inspiration, mam’ and many more came their way.

She dedicated the video to “the fearless, strong and inspiring women”.

While speaking to the Indian Express Singhi said that she has been wanting to do this for a long while hence she discussed it with her mother and her fiancée a month before the wedding.

She also added that, while her father was a little concerned about her view being obstructed by the flower arrangement, her father-in-law was worried how she would get in the car with the heavy lehenga.

“Everyone was obviously taken aback. Mostly, people were worried about how I’m going to fit in the car with the 12kg lehenga!”she said. She added that everyone was surprised and a little confused but overall quite supportive.