Viral Video: Bride wears massive 100 kg lehenga on her wedding day

Lahore: Everyone wants to look their best on their wedding day, of course. After all, it’s one of the most important days of one’s life, therefore brides-to-be go to great lengths to ensure that their wedding gown is both exquisite and striking.

Well, one Pakistani bride astonished her wedding guests by wearing a 100 kilogram lehenga on her wedding day, and we’re not sure how she accomplished it!

Due to the fact that it is wedding season, a slew of videos of brides and grooms go viral on a regular basis. A video of a Pakistani bride has gone viral on the internet, and people are saying, “Wow.” The bride, in particular, stood out in a massive red lehenga with stunning hand embroidery, ensuring that all eyes were on her.

Her skirt’s trail and ghera were so long and wide that they encompassed the entire stage and even extended down the stairs. A maang teeka and a red neckpiece completed her ensemble. Meanwhile, the groom wore a golden sherwani and a maroon turban to keep things simple.

Last year, the same video went viral, and although some people praised her appearance, others mocked it. Many people marveled at how she managed to get anything done while wearing such a lavish lehenga.

According to Pakistani blogs, the women at the wedding couldn’t stop talking about the outfit, to the point where several footages from the wedding feature women chatting about the heavy lehenga in the background, as reported by the Times of India.