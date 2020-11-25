Viral video: Leopard spotted on road in Ghaziabad

Syed AzamPublished: 25th November 2020 8:18 am IST

Ghaziabad: A leopard was spotted in Rajnagar area here on Tuesday, officials said.

The big cat entered the generator room of the vice chairperson of the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA).

When a sweeper was about to start the generator, the leopard jumped on him, causing him to scream. Some other workers reached there and attacked the leopard with batons, following which it climbed a tree and entered an institute campus, an official said.

In a CCTV footage, the animal was seen inside the residence of the senior superintended of police as well, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI. He said five teams of the forest department have been pressed into service for combing and catching the animal.

DM Pandey has urged the residents to live inside their houses as precautionary measure till the big cat is trapped by the forest department’s teams.

The footage went viral on social media.

In August, the footage of a leopard was captured by a CCTV installed inside a residential society in Vaishali.

Source: PTI

