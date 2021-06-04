Viral video: Man dresses up as superman; gets hit by bus

One needs to perform a variety of stunts to be relevant and viral on the internet these days. In a similar case, a comedian dressed up as Superman was hit by a bus, after he tried to pretend and show off his strength.

Luiz Ribeiro de Andrade is a Brazil-based-comedian, whose video of ‘strength’ is now viral.

In the video, Luiz can be seen gesturing to the bus to come to a halt with his one hand and is perplexed when the large vehicle hits him a little hard on the back.

According to a DailyMail report, the incident took place in the Brazilian municipality of Barra dos Coqueiros and it was shot when Andrade was trying to film the bizarre stunt.

Despite being shocked by the sudden hit, Andrade, dressed in a Superman outfit, calmly walks on the road while joking in the clip that the incident proves he is made of steel.

In an interview with the media, Andrade said he had miscalculated the distance and was hit slightly by the bus, “It’s a stunt I always do, but this time it almost turned into an accident, and it wasn’t serious because the hand of God was there.”

Obviously, netizens had a say on the viral video.

