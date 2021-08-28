Viral Video: Small business smartly escapes from being scammed

As the world is depending mostly on online retailers since the COVID 19, the rate of scams has increased to the next level. An online store is going viral for their smart revenge towards a scammer.

A business brand called Awktopus shared a video online about how they were almost scammed out of Rs 8,000 by some fraud.

In the Instagram Reels video earlier this month, the brand described how they managed to outsmart the fraud in the end and tells the whole tale with proof, in hopes that their story will help other small businesses avoid such frauds.

In the video clip, they provided proof with the proper screenshots, which shows the scammer, who goes by the Instagram handle Shoppingcart117, made a purchase worth Rs 858 from the brand.

Later when the brand asked the account handle to transfer and share a screenshot of the transaction, the scammer says that he had supposedly sent them Rs 8,858 and politely requests them to return the extra Rs 8,000 which he sent by mistake.

But when the brand noticed that instead of actually transferring Rs 8,858 and sharing a screenshot of the transaction, the man had only typed the amount out as text and sent them a screenshot of that.

So, for a diligent comeback Awktopus too simply typed out “Paid ₹8,000” and shared a screenshot of that. The scammer then got offensive and hurled abuses upon getting caught.

Sharing the video, Awktopus wrote: “A couple of days back, someone tried to pull a fast one on us. Thankfully we didn’t end up falling for it. But if we weren’t alert enough, we’d have ended up losing about 8k!! Please share it with other small business owners so that they could be more cautious and aware of such scammers.”

Their video now has gone viral with over 3.3 million views on the internet and has earned a lot of respect from the people.

Many people thank them for the precautionary video while others praise the brand for their smartness.