Trending pic: Virat, Anushka, Vamika’s lavish breakfast in Dubai

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are are currently in UAE for the ongoing T20 World Cup

By Rasti Amena|   Published: 20th October 2021 1:12 pm IST
Trending pic: Virat, Anushka, Vamika's lavish breakfast in Dubai
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and Vamika (Instagram)

Mumbai: Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday treated his fans and followers with a happy photo featuring his wife-actress Anushka Sharma and little daughter Vamika. In the Instagram post, the adorable munchkin was seen seated on a baby chair as she joined her parents for breakfast.

While Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma posed for the camera with all smiles, Vamika face is hidden and we got a cute glimpse of her piggy tails. The photo, which has gone crazy viral on social media, happens to be from Dubai.

Just a couple of days ago, Anushka shared a picture of Virat and Vamika and she wrote: “My whole heart in one frame.”

MS Education Academy

On Ashtami, Anushka Sharma shared a precious picture of Vamika and wrote: “Making me braver and more courageous every day. May you always find the strength of the goddess in you my little Vamika. Happy Ashtami.”

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is in UAE for the ongoing T20 World Cup. He had recently stepped down as captain of his Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore.

On the other hand, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero co-starring Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan in lead roles. She is yet to officially announce her next project.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button