Trending pic: Virat, Anushka, Vamika’s lavish breakfast in Dubai

Mumbai: Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday treated his fans and followers with a happy photo featuring his wife-actress Anushka Sharma and little daughter Vamika. In the Instagram post, the adorable munchkin was seen seated on a baby chair as she joined her parents for breakfast.

While Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma posed for the camera with all smiles, Vamika face is hidden and we got a cute glimpse of her piggy tails. The photo, which has gone crazy viral on social media, happens to be from Dubai.

Just a couple of days ago, Anushka shared a picture of Virat and Vamika and she wrote: “My whole heart in one frame.”

On Ashtami, Anushka Sharma shared a precious picture of Vamika and wrote: “Making me braver and more courageous every day. May you always find the strength of the goddess in you my little Vamika. Happy Ashtami.”

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is in UAE for the ongoing T20 World Cup. He had recently stepped down as captain of his Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore.

On the other hand, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero co-starring Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan in lead roles. She is yet to officially announce her next project.