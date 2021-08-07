Virat Kohli once paid 3 lakh to watch The Kapil Sharma Show!

Mumbai: The king of comedy, Kapil Sharma is undoubtedly one of the most popular names in Indian households, with right from kids to homemakers to even celebrities swearing by his popularity. His wholesome and family entertainer shows like Comedy Nights With Kapil or The Kapil Sharma Show are the reason why he enjoys such massive popularity.

From films stars to sports personalities, people from all walks of life love to watch Kapil’s show after an exhausting day at work. Many popular personalities including have graced the comedy show so far.

India skipper Virat Kohli appeared on the show as a guest in 2014 and revealed several interesting anecdotes. In an old snippet that is resurfacing online, Kohli had stated that he “enjoys watching Kapil’s show”. He went on to add that Kohli and the team in their free time sit together and watch Kapil Sharma’s show.

The star cricketer is seen opening up about an incident where he said that he once ended up paying a whopping Rs 3 lakh to watch Kapil Sharma’s show. Virat said that while on a tour of Sri Lanka, he was getting bored at the international airport and decided to watch an episode of Comedy Nights with Kapil to pass time. However, there is a twist to the story.

Even as Virat Kohli thought that he was watching the entire episode using the airport’s Wi-Fi, he actually used up his phone’s cellular 3G data, which cost him a bomb. He only realised it when his brother called to inform him that the phone had exceeded the data limit.

Recalling the experience, the cricketer had said that he doesn’t regret the expenditure. Watch the video below:

Presently Virat and his star wife Anushka Sharma are enjoying English summer in London where the team India for ongoing Test series. On the other hand, The Kapil Sharma Show which went off air in February this year, is expected to return on screen on August 21.