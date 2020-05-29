Virat Kohli should divorce Anushka Sharma: BJP MLA

MUMBAI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Uttar Pradesh wants one India’s most sought-after couples to get divorced.

Nand Kishore Gurjar has filed a complaint against the India skipper Virat Kohli’s wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma for her latest production, Paatal Lok.

In his complaint against Anushka Sharma, Gurjar has sought that the web series shows Gurjar in a bad light and promotes communal disharmony.

Gurjar in the video can be heard saying, “Virat Kohli desh bhakt hai, desh k liye khele hai. Anushka ko talak de dena chahiye (Virat Kohli is a patriot, he has represented India. He should divorce Anushka).”

#Ghaziabad: BJP leader Nandkishor Gurjar (@nkgurjar4bjp) has filed a case against actor turned producer @AnushkaSharma. FIR is regarding Web Series #PataalLok. He accused actress of sedition and advised @imVkohli to divorce her. (Story in Development) pic.twitter.com/NNEXAFclfX — Newsroom Post (@NewsroomPostCom) May 23, 2020

In addition to this, Gurjar also wrote a letter to Prakash Javdekar, Minister of Information and Broadcasting and asked for the National Security Act to be invoked against Anushka Sharma and a ban on the show.

The image in question was taken in March, 2018 and is a real image featuring not just Gurjar but also UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

It was clicked at the inauguration of a six-lane elevated highway project in Ghaziabad. Yogi Adityanath had even tweeted the images.

Anushka Sharma’s ‘Paatal Lok’ is already facing legal trouble with the Gorkha community for allegedly hurting Nepali sentiments.

